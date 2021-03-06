Menu
Marcia J. Granger
GRANGER, Marcia J., 76, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2021. She is survived by three children, Traci Bynum (Chris), Craig Granger (Carol) and Shelli Staples (Phil); seven grandchildren, Alicia, Natalie, Justin, Carli, Blaine, Jimmy and Brandon; and her sister, Marlene Evans. Marcia was a member of Fellowship Community Church of Mechanicsville. A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
7
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
