WILLIAMS, Margaret Ann Gooch, 88, of Richmond, passed away September 28, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Gooch, Margaret graduated from John Marshall High School and Westhampton College of the University of Richmond. She was married to Thomas V. Williams Jr. for 54 years before his passing; he was a constant source of love, support and encouragement to her. A devoted animal lover, Margaret retired from the Richmond SPCA after 30 total years of service, first as Humane Education Director and then as Executive Director. She was a 64-year member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, where she served in numerous positions including chair of the Board of Deacons and as a longtime adult Sunday School teacher. Margaret was a lifelong avid reader and took great pleasure in boating, travel, art and theater. Ever devoted to her family, Margaret is survived by her daughter, Ellen Evans (Clark) of Midlothian; and grandchildren, Will Evans of Midlothian and Lauren Evans of Fairfax. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA or Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.