Margaret Atkinson "Maggie" Borton
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
BORTON, Margaret "Maggie" Atkinson, left us to reunite with her beloved dad and grandmother on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The dearest friend, mother and wife passed away at home. She is survived by her two sons, Greg and Jason Dew; husband, Rick Borton; grandbaby, Kennedy Dew; sisters, Nancy Covington and Colleen Simmons; and brother, Chris Covington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bolling and Joni Atkinson. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose heart she touched and left her mark. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 12 at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends starting at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 13 in Emporia City Cemetery in Emporia, Va. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life may make a contribution to the Immune Deficiency Foundation at primaryimmune.org/idf-online-donation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Home
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Sep
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Home
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Sep
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Emporia City Cemetery
Emporia, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you, sweet Maggie
Joan
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Meg´s passing. She was so kind to me as I married into the family and while living in Richmond. She continued to stay in touch and was always so kind and positive. God bless her sweet family who I am sure is heart broken. I remember Bowling, I am sure he is welcoming her with open arms and a big smile. Sorrowfully, Kathi
Kathi Milam
September 12, 2021
