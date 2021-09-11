I am so sorry to hear of Meg´s passing. She was so kind to me as I married into the family and while living in Richmond. She continued to stay in touch and was always so kind and positive. God bless her sweet family who I am sure is heart broken. I remember Bowling, I am sure he is welcoming her with open arms and a big smile. Sorrowfully, Kathi

Kathi Milam September 12, 2021