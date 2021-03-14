BRACKEN, Margaret Kathleen Fitzgerald, died peacefully on February 27, 2021 at age 98. Kathleen was born on April 30, 1922, in Richmond, Virginia. She was the third of six children and only daughter of James Robert Layne Fitzgerald and Aurelia Mankin Davis Fitzgerald. She was preceded in death by her parents, her five brothers; and her son, Lawrence Wade Bracken Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Bracken Wright; her son-in-law, Cecil Baker Wright III; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Bracken; numerous extended family members, many dear friends; and her beloved cat, Cassie. Kathleen was a 1938 graduate of Glen Allen High School, Richmond. Kathleen was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Brook Hill, Richmond, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She served there in many volunteer roles. She was a Sunday school teacher, Altar Guild member, Chair of the Guild of the Christ Child, and Chair of the Memorials Committee. In 1999, she received the Rector's Cross award for noteworthy and exemplary ministry. For the past eight years, she has been an active communicant of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Rome, Georgia, where she has been a committed member of the Thursday morning Bible Study, an enthusiastic JOY Group traveler and a faithful member of the congregation on Sunday mornings. Kathleen served her country during World War II as a civilian worker in the U.S. Army Motor Pool in Richmond. She was an accomplished seamstress. She taught sewing for many years at the St. Catherine's Summer School and fashioned costumes during the early years of the Virginia Museum Theater. Kathleen served as a "Pink Lady" volunteer at Retreat Hospital in Richmond. At age 65, Kathleen decided to fight boredom by seeking a part-time job. She joined the staff of CVS in Richmond, where she worked tirelessly for the next 25 years through her 90th birthday. She retired as the oldest employee in the CVS system. A health crisis necessitated her sudden move to Rome, Georgia, in August of 2012. She rebounded to create a new home, to develop new friendships and to appreciate every day of her life. Kathleen enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States and abroad. She loved many companion animals throughout her life. She delighted in baking pound cakes for family and friends. And she was an avid reader of newspapers, magazines and books, particularly books by Southern authors. At her request, services will be held on a spring day at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial gifts be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1213 Wilmer Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.



