Margaret Lee Duke "Peggy" Burke
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
BURKE, Margaret "Peggy" Lee Duke, 97, passed away peacefully February 24, 2021. She was born December 2, 1923, the daughter of Mary Donly Duke and Frank Raymond Duke. She is survived by her sons, Leo F. Burke, Thomas D Burke, his wife, Maryellen and Jack Burke and his wife, Anne. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leo Burke; and her brother, Raymond Duke. Peggy grew up in Richmond and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She loved golf, tennis, bridge and gourmet cooking. The family would like to thank The Hermitage and all its wonderful people for her professional and compassionate care. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to the Team Member Fund at The Hermitage, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 520 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23221 or a favorite charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Rockecharlie Families
March 19, 2021
To the family & friends of Margaret Burke, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Margaret. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
March 8, 2021
My condolences to all the Burkes who treated me like a family member in my 30 plus years as a loyal employee. Mrs. Burke was always kind and generous to me, and was very supportive when her husband and son gave me the honor of being the manager of their store. Everything that I have achieved, and all the blessings that I enjoy, would not have happened without the opportunity that they gave me. I am forever grateful.
Mike Beasley
March 7, 2021
Dear Lee, Tom, Jack and family, I was so sad to learn of Peggy´s passing. So many memories of her quiet manner, gentle smile and great cooking ... and all the gatherings of that wonderful group of friends, poker, bridge and parties at our homes as kids. My prayers are with you.
Mary Ellen Stumpf
March 7, 2021
