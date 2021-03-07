BURKE, Margaret "Peggy" Lee Duke, 97, passed away peacefully February 24, 2021. She was born December 2, 1923, the daughter of Mary Donly Duke and Frank Raymond Duke. She is survived by her sons, Leo F. Burke, Thomas D Burke, his wife, Maryellen and Jack Burke and his wife, Anne. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leo Burke; and her brother, Raymond Duke. Peggy grew up in Richmond and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She loved golf, tennis, bridge and gourmet cooking. The family would like to thank The Hermitage and all its wonderful people for her professional and compassionate care. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to the Team Member Fund at The Hermitage, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 520 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23221 or a favorite charity
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.