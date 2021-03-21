COSBY, Margaret Caroll, 92, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021. Born September 2, 1928 in Richmond, Va., she was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Estelle Cosby; brother, Branch Cosby; and sisters, Mary Nicewander and Betty Fountain. She is survived by her son, Allen Minter Jr.(Trish); daughter, Janet Minter; grandchildren, Rebecca Latta (Keith), Amanda Foster (Jason) and Marty Martin (Brandon); eight great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Cosby; and three very special ladies, Linda Perrin, Heidi Hessler-Allen and Patsy Stargardt. She was the wife of a Methodist minister for many years and lived in several locations throughout Virginia. She worked at Central State Hospital in Petersburg and for the Virginia Social Services departments in Richmond County, Chesterfield County and Arlington County. Margaret loved to knit and crochet and was a faithful member of "From the Heart," an organization making hats, blankets and scarves for hospital patients, newborns and veterans. She loved bowling, sailing, skiing and ice skating. A special thank you to the staff and residents of both Chesterfield Heights and Brookdale Solutions for Seniors for their compassion and assistance while she was a resident there, and to the dedicated and caring nurses of Kindred Hospice who made her comfortable during the last months of her life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "From the Heart," 1425 Crawford Wood Place, Midlothian, Va. 23114.