Margaret Caroll Cosby
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
COSBY, Margaret Caroll, 92, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021. Born September 2, 1928 in Richmond, Va., she was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Estelle Cosby; brother, Branch Cosby; and sisters, Mary Nicewander and Betty Fountain. She is survived by her son, Allen Minter Jr.(Trish); daughter, Janet Minter; grandchildren, Rebecca Latta (Keith), Amanda Foster (Jason) and Marty Martin (Brandon); eight great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Cosby; and three very special ladies, Linda Perrin, Heidi Hessler-Allen and Patsy Stargardt. She was the wife of a Methodist minister for many years and lived in several locations throughout Virginia. She worked at Central State Hospital in Petersburg and for the Virginia Social Services departments in Richmond County, Chesterfield County and Arlington County. Margaret loved to knit and crochet and was a faithful member of "From the Heart," an organization making hats, blankets and scarves for hospital patients, newborns and veterans. She loved bowling, sailing, skiing and ice skating. A special thank you to the staff and residents of both Chesterfield Heights and Brookdale Solutions for Seniors for their compassion and assistance while she was a resident there, and to the dedicated and caring nurses of Kindred Hospice who made her comfortable during the last months of her life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "From the Heart," 1425 Crawford Wood Place, Midlothian, Va. 23114.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a magical lady full of spunk. We love you M!
Chris, Julia & Morrison
March 21, 2021
M has been part of our family for so long, her absence is noticed by all of us. My children love her. My grandchildren love her and I will always love her.
Heidi & Tim Hessler-Allen & Family
March 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 21, 2021
