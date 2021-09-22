Menu
Margaret Cole Evans
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
EVANS, Margaret Cole, of Hanover, died peacefully September 17, 2021. She was born on November 16, 1941 in Halifax Co., Va. She is survived by her children, Nelson A. Richman Jr., Mark Richman, both of Hanover and her daughter, Janet R. Washington of Chesterfield; her sister, May Ruth Powell of Quinton; three grandsons, Paul Washington, Matthew Richman and Cole Richman. She was predeceased by her parents, Caleb R. and Minnie F. Cole; and her brothers, Marvin and Bruce Cole, all of Hanover.

The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. with the interment to follow in Aarons Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Sep
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Aarons Creek Baptist Church cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
