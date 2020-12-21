Menu
Margaret Jacqueline Juette Gardner-Burno
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
GARDNER-BURNO, Margaret Jacqueline Juette, 68, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, December 14, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Louis Woolfolk, Shemetrisk and Shemesha Burno; devoted friend, LaVern Callaham; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk-through visitation 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family for the passing of such a beautiful person. I will tap down memories of the fun times we shared. Jackie was a compassionate, loving and caring person. I know she is welcomed in the gates of heaven. RIP my friend. May God comfort you during your time of grief.
Caroline Scarborough
December 22, 2020
Dear friend. Rest easy in HIS arms.
Patricia Smith
December 21, 2020
To the Burno Family,
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Love, Stephanie Strong & Family (DMV)
Stephanie Strong
Coworker
December 20, 2020
