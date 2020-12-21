GARDNER-BURNO, Margaret Jacqueline Juette, 68, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, December 14, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Louis Woolfolk, Shemetrisk and Shemesha Burno; devoted friend, LaVern Callaham; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk-through visitation 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2020.