GETTINGS, Margaret, 89, of N. Chesterfield, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born on December 30, 1931 to the late Walter and Gladys Thomas; and was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Otis Gettings. She is survived by her daughters, Diane King (Jimmy) and Tammy Hanchey (David); four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Hartman. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A private interment service will follow. Online condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.