GOODSON, Margaret Loretta Taylor, 89, of Glen Allen, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 2, 2021. Margaret was born in Weaverville, North Carolina to Carl Taylor and Ella Scarborough Taylor of Newport News, who have preceded her in death. After graduating from Newport News High School in 1950, Margaret went on to continue her education at Hampton Roads Business College. Together with her husband, Carl C. Goodson, they founded Diamond Air Compressor Company where she served as their Secretary-Treasurer. She would continue to serve her community, with memberships in the Newport News Junior Woman's Club and the Woman's Club of Newport News where she served as their Treasurer. Margaret served as a Chairman of the Gloucester County Board of Social Services and on the Energy-Share Fuel Assistance Board. She was a longtime member of Abingdon Episcopal Church and served on the church vestry. After spending many of her years in Gloucester County, Virginia, Margaret and Carl spent their retirement years in the mountains of Virginia. Margaret is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Carl C. Goodson of Glen Allen, Virginia; children, Bruce Goodson and wife, Kathryn Goodson, of Tampa, Florida and Joy Redmond and husband, Jack Redmond, of Glen Allen, Virginia; along with five grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.
A funeral service officiated by the Reverend Sven VanBaars will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Abingdon Episcopal Church followed by interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the parish hall after the interment.
The family request donations be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, Va. 23061 or to Abingdon Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 82, White Marsh, Va. 23183. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
When we moved to Newport News in 1943, Margaret met and cared for my shy sister in 6th grade at Magruder School. They remained forever friends and she was like a member of our family. She was always a very caring person. My sympathy to her family.
Clara Liesmann Warren
June 9, 2021
Carl, Bruce, Joy and families, I am so sorry to hear about Margaret's passing. She was a wonderful person. I will always remember her as a happy person who spread that among everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. I know that the great memories you all have of her will keep her with you always.
Robert W Carmines
Friend
June 8, 2021
So very sorry for your families loss Prayers of comfort to all Mrs. Goodson had an infectious smile and laugh that you Joy have as well. Your Mom and Dad were always so kind and generous whenever I saw them in church, the community or at your Home when we were growing up. The love they shared for their faith, family and friends is the testimony they have passed to you all. The living legacy that has been passed to the next generations had the Lord saying well done good and faithful servant when she entered the gates to heaven!
Susan & Bugsy King
Friend
June 6, 2021
Our love and prayers Carl to you and your family. It was
a pleasure to have known Margaret. Love you all
Catherine Peters
June 6, 2021
My prayers go up to our Heavenly Father for Carl and the family to be comforted by His Love and strengthened by His Grace throughout this time of grief. Your long and faithful marriage are a tribute to you and an inspiration to all. May God be Praised!