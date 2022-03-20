HEATH, Margaret Anne, of Richmond, passed away on March 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Garland Heath. She is survived by her children, Catherine T. Brown (Larry), Rebecca Verille, Jeffrey Heath and Angela Heath; grandchildren, Richard Brown, Erin Brown, Chris Brown, Matthew Verille, Katie Waits (Kevin), Brooke Heath and Austin Heath (April); great-grandchildren, Halie Jessie, Sims Brown, Blake Stewart, Eben Brown, Sophia Heath and Nolan Heath. Margaret was a lifelong member of the Patterson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching "Jeopardy," and spending time with her cat named "Kitty." In lieu of flowers, please make donations to At Home Care Hospice, athomecareandhospice.com/donate/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.