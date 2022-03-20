Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Anne Heath
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
HEATH, Margaret Anne, of Richmond, passed away on March 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Garland Heath. She is survived by her children, Catherine T. Brown (Larry), Rebecca Verille, Jeffrey Heath and Angela Heath; grandchildren, Richard Brown, Erin Brown, Chris Brown, Matthew Verille, Katie Waits (Kevin), Brooke Heath and Austin Heath (April); great-grandchildren, Halie Jessie, Sims Brown, Blake Stewart, Eben Brown, Sophia Heath and Nolan Heath. Margaret was a lifelong member of the Patterson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching "Jeopardy," and spending time with her cat named "Kitty." In lieu of flowers, please make donations to At Home Care Hospice, athomecareandhospice.com/donate/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.