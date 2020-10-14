BROWN, Margaret Hill, 75, of West Point, Va., passed away October 11, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Hill and was then raised in Deltaville. Margaret graduated from Middlesex High School and went on to graduate from Lynchburg College. She retired in 2018 after being a paralegal for over 30 years. She was an organist at many churches throughout the area, most recently at Urbanna Methodist Church, Middlesex. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and friend whose presence always filled a room. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with family and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Herbert Brown Jr.; her brother, Jerry Hill; and a son-in-law, Brock Tomlinson. She is survived by her children, David Brown, Leigh Lindsey (Justin) and Cary Tomlinson; six grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, David Copeland Brown Jr., Charles Herbert Brown III, Kyleigh and Grady Tomlinson and Maggie Lindsey; a great-grandson, Maximus Brown; a sister, Helen Hopper; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Arts Alive, Inc., P.O. Box 152, West Point, Va. 23181. Condolences may be registered at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.