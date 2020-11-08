FIRST, Margaret Irene, "My ears had heard of You, but now my eyes have seen You." Job 42:5



Margaret "Peggy" Irene First's faith became sight on October 29, 2020.



Formerly of Richmond, Virginia, she lived in Greensboro, North Carolina. Born March 29, 1931, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, Margaret trusted, by faith, the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior in her childhood and never wavered in her faith. She believed the Bible was the inerrant Word of God and faithfully taught it in Sunday school and Bible studies wherever she lived throughout her life. She always focused on the revelation of Jesus Christ and Him revealed in full second-coming glory. She would exhort all today that no one knows the number of their days and to ponder mortality, judgment is sure (Rev. 14:7) and to believe in Christ alone for salvation (John 14:6). She marveled at the grace of God and His infinite mercy to repentant sinners.



She loved and valued her role as a wife and mother in the home, making it a place of warmth and security, and placed the utmost importance on raising her children to know the Lord.



While living in Richmond, she was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She always fondly remembered her Richmond friends as "the best!"



Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert E. First; and her grandson, Charles Robert Hankins. She is survived by her five daughters, Debra F. Goddard (Dr. Joseph P.) of Midlothian, Virginia, Ellen F. Summersill (Mr. Noble R.), Shirley F. Jennings (Dr. Glenn E.), Nancy F. Gerard (Dr. Scott N.) and Elizabeth F. McClellan (Mr. Gero G.), all of Raleigh and Greensboro, North Carolina; her 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A family graveside service was held November 2, 2020, at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro, N.C. Memorials may be made to The Faith Foundation (for the Shelter of Love Orphanage), 18 Souder Court, Richmond, Virginia 23227.



Jesus Christ said, "Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last. I am the Living One; I was dead, and behold I am alive for ever and ever!" Revelation 1:17-18.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.