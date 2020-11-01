VAUGHAN, Margaret Juanita, wife of the Reverend Joe F. Vaughan, of Chesterfield, died on October 26, 2020. Born April 8, 1927, Juanita was affectionately known as "Skeet." She and her four siblings were raised at the Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton, South Carolina after the loss of their mother, Thelma, and the illness of their father, Samuel Hillhouse.



Juanita graduated from Thornwell High School and later from Lees McRae College in Banners Elk, North Carolina and Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte. Throughout her life, she remained close to her brothers, Ben, Murray and Ottis. She was especially close to her younger sister, Laura Ross, whom she lovingly called "my baby sister."



Juanita and Joe were married at the Thornwell Memorial Church in 1953. In 1956, they welcomed their son, Joel Wesson, who brought them great joy and much happiness. Leaving their home in South Carolina, they moved to North Carolina, where Joe completed his seminary training and served as pastor of Morrisville Baptist Church for several years. Later they were called back to South Carolina, where Joe served as the Associate Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Spartanburg, and then as pastor of Mills Mill Baptist Church in Woodruff for seven years.



In 1968, Juanita and Joe moved to Bon Air, whether they have lived for 52 years. Juanita cherished the Richmond area, its lovely people, Bon Air Baptist Church and the many Christian people she met. She worked as an RN for 13 years with the Richmond Department of Public Health and 13 and one-half years with the Instructive Visiting Nurses Association. Juanita was a highly skilled and compassionate health care worker who always provided the very best of care to her patients.



Juanita is survived by her husband of 67 years, the Reverend Joe F. Vaughan; son, Joel and his wife, Debbie Jacobs Vaughan and their precious Katie, Juanita's only grandchild, of Raleigh, N.C. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Ben, Murray and Ottis Hillhouse; sister, Laura Ross; niece, Liz Ann Vaughn Elaine Ross; and nephew, Rick Ross.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 South Broad Street, Clinton, S.C. 29235 or Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. 23235.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.