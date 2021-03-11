Menu
Margaret "Peggy" Koller
1940 - 2021
KOLLER, Margaret "Peggy", 80, died on March 5, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Israel Koller. She is survived by her son, Jeremy Koller; daughter, Shoshana Arthur; son-in-law, Keith Arthur; grandchildren, Joshua and Libby Arthur; and sister, Ellie Kahan (Steven). Peggy was born on September 7, 1940, in the District of Columbia. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. in Nursing and was a pediatric nurse for over 30 years. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her greatest joy was being Nana to her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid Mah Jong and Bingo player who always had a smile on her face. A private graveside ceremony was held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23233. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society. The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Rosel and Kim; as well as Peggy's beloved caregiver, Sharlene.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a treasure Peggy was, not only to her beloved Iz, but to her family and friends. May her soul be bound up in the bonds of life eternal, the Lord is her portion. May she rest in peace!
Merrill S Shapiro
March 11, 2021
