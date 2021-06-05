Menu
Margaret Harris Manning
MANNING, Margaret Harris, 95, of Powhatan, departed this life June 2, 2021. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. The service will be streamed online at www.manningfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the memory of Margaret Harris Manning to a non-profit organization of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
I just found out that Mrs. Manning passed! My heart goes out to the family. She meant so much to me. We have kept a relationship and in contact with each other since she was my first grade teacher and she taught my daughter as well. Please let me know if there´s a memorial service planned for her in the future. God be with us as we grieve and remember a beautiful person! 804-323-6401
Marie Mondrey Mickie
Friend
June 27, 2021
I am just learning of the passing of Mrs. Manning. I met her many years ago when I was young. We later reconnected after she moved to Powhatan. She was a unique person. My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. God bless you all.
Willnette Beard
June 23, 2021
We express our deepest sympathies at the loss of this remarkable woman. From Wyndell´s daughters Wanda Best and Veronica Fleming.
Veronica Fleming
Friend
June 19, 2021
Ms. Manning was a wonderful soul and a great educator. She will be sorely missed. Prayer, Peace and Love to the family at this transitional time.
Venus Green
June 15, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. We will greatly miss Ms. Margaret and loved her very much. May you rest in peace and God comfort the family at this difficult time!
Sibyl Hicks & Family
Family
June 15, 2021
We are so sorry to have heard of the passing of Margaret. She was a one of a kind person, would do anything she could to help. She was a fantastic co-worker. May God be with your entire family through this difficult period.
George And Lillie Crockett
Work
June 12, 2021
To the family of Mrs. Manning. You have our deepest sympathies in the passing of your love one. We loved her and will greatly miss her. She was a very special lady. Gone but never forgotten. May she rest in peace.
The Lipscombs
June 9, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Mrs. Manning. I first met her many years ago when she was planning the 50th high school class reunion. She and my dad were 1942 graduates of Pocahontas high school. She was an amazing woman and a fighter against any and all things that were not just.She will truly be missed.
Joyce Gray Johnson
Other
June 7, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. She was instrumental in my life and my children at a much-needed stage in our lives. She was always kind and loving. She will be missed.
Katina K Harris
Work
June 7, 2021
My condolences for your loss. May you find strengthen and comfort in God's love.
Jardenia J Robinson
June 5, 2021
