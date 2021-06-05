MANNING, Margaret Harris, 95, of Powhatan, departed this life June 2, 2021. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. The service will be streamed online at www.manningfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the memory of Margaret Harris Manning to a non-profit organization of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 18, 2021.