MILLER, Margaret Greene, passed from this earth to her heavenly home on April 23, 2021, at her home at Lakewood Retirement Community in western Henrico. She was 99 years young. Born to John and Cornelia Greene of Richmond in 1921, she graduated from John Marshall High School and a business school, learning shorthand, bookkeeping and similar skills. She wed Franklin Grigg Miller of Richmond, in March, 1944. They were married 56 years before Frank passed in 2000.



She is survived by two of her three sons, Larry of Stone Mountain, Ga. and Brad of San Diego, Calif.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Son Keith, of Henrico, passed away in November, 2020.



Margaret worked for McDonald's in Atlanta when Frank was transferred there, as a secretary/bookkeeper and one of the first employees in the company's first regional office in the basement of a restaurant. Later, she became the Director of Office Services for the Southern Zone of McDonald's before becoming a franchisee with Frank in Richmond in 1975. During this time, Margaret worked tirelessly to bring a Ronald McDonald House to the Richmond area. For years, she was active on the board of the Richmond RMH, "The Miracle on Monument Avenue," which opened on Monument Avenue in 1980.



Margaret was laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in June next to her beloved Frank. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Derbyshire Baptist Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. combined with the service for her son, Keith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the F. Keith Miller Scholarship fund. This fund was started by Keith, and aided by Margaret over the years. The family will continue the annual scholarship to students of Godwin High School, where Keith worked many years.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.