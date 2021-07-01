O'CONNOR, Margaret Mary Liebrich Kiefer, 83, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Joseph and Marjorie O'Brien Liebrich; her first husband, John Charles Kiefer; and second husband, Robert Francis O'Connor.
Marge was the proud and devoted mother of a large, loving, blended family. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Cress (Russ); and sons, John Kiefer (Meaghan), Chris Kiefer (Roxann), Tim Kiefer (Kim) and Patrick O'Connor (Ellen); her stepchildren, Cammy Carleton (Jim), Beth Baker (Tom), Stephanie Heintzleman (Andy) and Tracy Clark; and grandchildren, Katie Carleton Gallalee (Hunter), Mike Heintzleman (Elizabeth), Charlie Kiefer (Brittany), Liz Carleton, Mark Heintzleman, Brich Kiefer, Andrew Carleton, Jack Kiefer, Ryan Baker, Havens Clark, Mitch Kiefer, Will Kiefer, Willow Clark, Brent Kiefer, Carrington Clark, Caroline Kiefer, Henry Kiefer, Madeline Kiefer, Jack O'Connor, Libby O'Connor; and great-grandchild, Joey Heintzleman. She is also survived by her sister, Kate Liebrich Kenniff; brothers-in-law, Pat Kiefer (Marianne) and Stan Keil; sister-in-law, Patty O'Connor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marge was born on October 18, 1937 and raised in Chicago, Illinois. In 1959, she earned a B.S. degree in history from Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana, where she met John while he was attending the University of Notre Dame. After briefly working as an elementary school teacher, she transitioned to the role of wife, mother, and homemaker, at which she would excel for the next 60 years. Marge became a widow at the age of 31 and spent eight years as a single parent with four children ranging in age from eight years to 19 months. She and Bob met at a Saint Gertrude event, married and merged their families. The following year, Patrick came along as the "ours" to round out the "yours" and "mine." She made running the large household seem effortless and provided extraordinary support to the entire family.
Marge gained much strength and support from the various women's groups in which she was involved over the years (including and most notably her "bridge" and prayer groups) as well as from her neighborhood friends in Woodmont, the Arsenal 100 and the Ladies of the Lane. She was a great correspondent and kept up with childhood and college friends. Marge was a steadfast believer in Catholic education and loved the communities of St. Edward's Catholic Church, St. Edwards-Epiphany Catholic School (where she volunteered during the 25 years her children were students there), Benedictine High School and Saint Gertrude High School. She also loved to read, travel, "touch and feel" (aka shop) with Colleen, vacation with the family/friends and especially have Christmas dinner for the entire family of over 40 people. Mom/Marge/Grammy always made Christmas the best day of the year. Above all, Marge will be affectionately remembered for her loving commitment to family, friends and faith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on July 13, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., Richmond, preceded by a visitation at noon. A livestream of the Mass can be found by going to www.blileys.com
. Mom always felt best when dressed in bright colors so feel free to wear them to her funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Edwards-Epiphany Catholic School, 10701 W. Huguenot Rd, Richmond, Va. 23235.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 11, 2021.