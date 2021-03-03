PAYNE, Margaret Hughes, 88, of Sandy Hook, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Margaret was born on September 19, 1932, to her late parents, Aubrey and Lacy Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles U. Payne. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Wanda Perkins (Roger); son, Howard U. Payne (Terry); and granddaughter, Nicole Elizabeth Perkins. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Forest Grove Christian Church in Hadensville, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.