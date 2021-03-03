PAYNE, Margaret Hughes, 88, of Sandy Hook, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Margaret was born on September 19, 1932, to her late parents, Aubrey and Lacy Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles U. Payne. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Wanda Perkins (Roger); son, Howard U. Payne (Terry); and granddaughter, Nicole Elizabeth Perkins. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Forest Grove Christian Church in Hadensville, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
I was so sorry to hear about Margaret. She was a beautiful lady inside and out
Charles and Jane Nuckols
March 15, 2021
We love you all and pray God will hold and console you. Margaret was a beautiful, bright, Christian lady with a big smile on her face always. We will forever be grateful for her unconditional love and the significant way she was in our lives. Peace be with you! With all our love.
Robert & Joy Eades
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. R.I.P. Mrs. Payne.
Denise Johnson
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Family and Friends at this very difficult time
NEW VISION TELEPHONE PIONEERS
RICHMOND COUNCIL
Mary Simons
March 3, 2021
I remember the family reunion a uncle henry's place all the baskets she had in her basement and my first horse ride with Charles she will be missed dearly
Roger Cross
March 3, 2021
I'm thinking of you all during this difficult time and sending my heartfelt condolences. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. May you find comfort in knowing that Margaret and Charles are together again in Heaven. Love and prayers ~ Carol