PETTIROSSI, Margaret Stewart, affectionately known as "Bootsie," donned her wings and was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her dear friend, Joseph R. Parr; her late husband, Paul Pettirossi; nine of her siblings; and her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Brown. Bootsie was born on May 18, 1929, to the late Jacob and Della Minor Stewart in Nottoway County, Virginia. She is survived by her children, Paula Brown (Steve), Daniel Pettirossi (Joyce), Vincent Pettirossi (Christy); and her youngest sister, Thelma Lampkin. She was also blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Holly Brown, Paul Pettirossi, Nick Brown, Justin Pettirossi and Patrick Pettirossi; as well as four great-grandchildren. Bootsie could always be found with a smile on her face. She loved growing roses and gardening at her homes in Mechanicsville and Tappahannock. She was known for cultivating beautiful floral arrangements that she shared with family, friends and customers of the Stagecoach (Richmond, Ashland and Tappahannock) and Prairie Schooner (Mechanicsville) Restaurants. She enjoyed bringing laughter to those around her, spending time with family, working on puzzles, playing Bingo, completing word-searches and generally loving life. She spent her later years living with her granddaughter and her granddaughter's husband throughout Alabama, Michigan and North Carolina. Those years were filled with lots of adventures (roller coasters, parasailing, kissing dolphins and riding a four-wheeler). Bootsie always enjoyed activities with her friends at Sarah Care and The Retreat. She enjoyed daily walks, feeding the birds, silver sneakers workouts and a surprise "celebrity" bash for her 90th birthday! This past year she missed her interactions with others, but always looked forward to phone calls, window visits and the colorful flower arrangements that seemed to arrive just as she would mention her current ones were fading. Funeral and viewing are limited to immediate family only, due to these unprecedented times. We appreciate friends and extended family honoring these wishes. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made to any Hospice/Palliative Care Organization, a charity of your choice
, or, the option Bootsie may have chosen, a rose or flower planted anywhere in her honor for the enjoyment of all, especially Bootsie herself, as she will forever watch over us from the heavens above. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.