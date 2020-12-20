ROBERTSON, Margaret Berry, Life-long learner and educator Margaret Berry Robertson died peacefully on December 10, 2020, in Midlothian, Va., at the age of 97. Margaret always lived with a passion for her family and diverse interests. She went to Limestone College and was the first in her family to graduate. She was in the third graduating class of Pan Am stewardesses, flying the Caribbean route before marrying the love of her life, Gordon Hill Robertson Jr., on June 27, 1946. Margaret raised four children and then taught at Crestwood Elementary School in Chesterfield. After living in Sedona, Ariz., for a number of years, she returned to Richmond to be closer to her grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Hill Robertson Jr.; sisters, Francis Berry Murray and Delane Berry Benjamin; and parents, Inez Lott Berry and Cicero Berry. She is survived by daughter, Marjorie; son, Gordon (Tracy); son, Gregory (Kate); son, Bill (Sarah); grandson, Cory (Whitney); grandson, Grey; and beloved great-grandchildren, Charlie and Caroline. The family is especially grateful to the staff of Brandermill Woods Health Care Community for the loving care they provided. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. What a great lady. I remember her well from those early days on West Franklin Street.
Coby FitzHugh
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing .She was such a sweet and lovable person. I am sure that the staff at Brandermill will miss her presence.Beautiful smile..always had a kind word !!
Betty Hyde
December 21, 2020
Aunt Margaret will be missed by all that knew her.She was always so positive and fun to be around.my most favorite relative.loved her so much.prayers to the family
Dena Benjamin
December 20, 2020
Lauren Bailey
December 20, 2020
I have so enjoyed getting to know your mom and spending time with her for so many years at brandermill woods. She was such a joy to know and love. Sending prayers and love to all of your family. I know that she will be missed. I miss her everyday. Thank you for sharing your mom with us.
Cheryl Adams
December 20, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to the family. I will miss my Aunt Margaret a dearly.