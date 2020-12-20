ROBERTSON, Margaret Berry, Life-long learner and educator Margaret Berry Robertson died peacefully on December 10, 2020, in Midlothian, Va., at the age of 97. Margaret always lived with a passion for her family and diverse interests. She went to Limestone College and was the first in her family to graduate. She was in the third graduating class of Pan Am stewardesses, flying the Caribbean route before marrying the love of her life, Gordon Hill Robertson Jr., on June 27, 1946. Margaret raised four children and then taught at Crestwood Elementary School in Chesterfield. After living in Sedona, Ariz., for a number of years, she returned to Richmond to be closer to her grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Hill Robertson Jr.; sisters, Francis Berry Murray and Delane Berry Benjamin; and parents, Inez Lott Berry and Cicero Berry. She is survived by daughter, Marjorie; son, Gordon (Tracy); son, Gregory (Kate); son, Bill (Sarah); grandson, Cory (Whitney); grandson, Grey; and beloved great-grandchildren, Charlie and Caroline. The family is especially grateful to the staff of Brandermill Woods Health Care Community for the loving care they provided. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.