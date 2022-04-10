Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Marie Becker Tignor
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
10:00a.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
Send Flowers
TIGNOR, Margaret Marie Becker, went home to be with Jesus Christ on April 7, 2022. Born on September 26, 1947, she was saved—born again—on January 13, 1983. Margaret was a registered nurse and taught K-4 for 15 years. She served her Savior faithfully, sharing her testimony, investing in the lives of others and being a person help to many. Margaret influenced her entire family, including all 11 grandchildren, to confess their sins and believe in Jesus Christ for salvation. She is survived by her faithful husband of 52 years, Roland Wayne Tignor; and two loving sisters, Mary Pettit and Ethel Duke. She also leaves John (Melissa) Tignor and their children, Malori, Brooke, Jaclynn and Luke; Chris (Lois) Tignor and their children, Elisabeth, James Grace, Christina and Daniel; and Julie (Scott) Jobe and their children, Megan and Caleb. Visitation will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, 4000 Creighton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chris Tignor house fund, c/o Landmark Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
4000 Creighton Rd, Richmond, VA
Apr
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
4000 Creighton Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.