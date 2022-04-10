TIGNOR, Margaret Marie Becker, went home to be with Jesus Christ on April 7, 2022. Born on September 26, 1947, she was saved—born again—on January 13, 1983. Margaret was a registered nurse and taught K-4 for 15 years. She served her Savior faithfully, sharing her testimony, investing in the lives of others and being a person help to many. Margaret influenced her entire family, including all 11 grandchildren, to confess their sins and believe in Jesus Christ for salvation. She is survived by her faithful husband of 52 years, Roland Wayne Tignor; and two loving sisters, Mary Pettit and Ethel Duke. She also leaves John (Melissa) Tignor and their children, Malori, Brooke, Jaclynn and Luke; Chris (Lois) Tignor and their children, Elisabeth, James Grace, Christina and Daniel; and Julie (Scott) Jobe and their children, Megan and Caleb. Visitation will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, 4000 Creighton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chris Tignor house fund, c/o Landmark Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.