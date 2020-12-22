TURNER, Margaret Lucy, On December 11, 2020, at the Laurels of Willow Creek, God called home a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Margaret Lucy Turner. She was born in Chesapeake, Va., on December 4, 1930, to the late Rev. Dr. David P. Butts and Mrs. Minnie Harrison Butts. She leaves to cherish her loving memory granddaughters, Nadine Brooks of Augsburg, Germany and Minette Brown of Covina, California; great-grandchildren, Taleeq Brooks, Iman, Iliana and Nikko Eral, all of Germany and Monyette and Marquise Brown and Marquette Ross, all of California; and four great-great-grandchildren, Taiyse, Keyonte', Dakota and Mason, all of California.



Additionally, Margaret leaves a beloved daughter-in-law, Lotte Rabl of Augsburg, Germany; sister, Naomi Tucker and her husband, Joshua, of Norfolk; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy Butts of New York, Bessie Murphy of California, John and Dorothy Williams, Bernard and Jean Butler, Evonia Manson, Walter McKinney and David and Freda Turner, all of Connecticutt, Geraldine Butts, Samuel Warren Sr. and Janice Turner, all of Virginia. Also to cherish Margaret's memory are adopted sons, daughters and dear neighbors and friends, Greta Trent, Angelo Jordan (Susie), Timothy Jones, Gloria Underdo, Harry Davis, John and Vanessa Chestnut; and great-niece, Latorial Faison (Carl), all of Virginia. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends from coast to coast, north and south will remember Margaret as the beautiful soul she was, someone who made the world, their world, a better place with her beautiful smile, compassion, love, devotion, wisdom, gentle spirit and her ever kind and uplifting words. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Second Baptist Church, 3330 Broad Rock Blvd. Interment Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.