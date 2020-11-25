MITCHELL, Margaret Vernell Myer, age 92, passed away on November 23, 2020. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Mazy Myer; her husband, William Irvin Mitchell; and five siblings. She is survived by her children, James Douglas (Kay), Gale Elizabeth (Frank) and Larry Steven. She leaves to cherish her memory three generations of grandchildren, in-laws and extended family. She will be missed by her Kingdom Hall fellowship and friends. She was a kind and generous person who will be missed so much by so many. Please support your local animal shelter in her name.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.