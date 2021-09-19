WALKER, Margaret Cross, beloved wife of Gerald, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 31, 2021.



She was the loving mother of Katherine and Martha. She was the grandmother of Renee, Kim and Heidi. Her great-grandchildren are Jordan, Sophia, Kora, Nathaniel, Brandon and Drew. She will be remembered by all as beautiful, nurturing and intelligent. Though she left us suddenly and too soon, hers was a life of consequence, dignity and accomplishment. Margaret lived a life of fun and adventure, always working toward her goals. She enjoyed any opportunity to travel, and the joys of family and home. Margaret was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, October 19, 1934. She spent her youth in Midlothian, Virginia; her middle years in Sarasota and Venice, Florida; and her final year in Leesburg, Florida, near to her youngest great-granddaughters.



Celebration of her life to be announced.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.