WELCH, Margaret Pitman, age 89, of Kilmarnock, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Mrs. Welch was the widow of Luther Everette Welch, a member of Morattico Baptist Church and Chairman of the Women's Committee of Northumberland-Lancaster Farm Bureau. She was a homemaker and part-time Enumerator for NAMSDA. Survivors are her two daughters, Marie W. Goode and her husband, Ned, of Heathsville and Sylvia W. Saunders and her husband, Tom, of Kilmarnock; and her son, Alan Luther Welch and his wife, Dana, of Kilmarnock; six grandchildren, Heather Gagnon and Michelle Gordon, Holly Conaty and Lincoln Saunders and Ashly Hudson and Justin Welch; and nine great-grandchildren. Along with her husband; Mrs. Welch was preceded in death by her two brothers, Melvin and Andy Pitman; and a sister, Evelyn Buckley. A private graveside service will be held at Morattico Baptist Church Cemetery for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Neck Farm Museum, P.O. Box 365, Heathsville, Va. 22473.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.