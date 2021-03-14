WHITLOW, Margaret C., 91, of Richmond, Va., went to be with our Lord on March 8, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Bernard Malvin Whitlow; sister, Audrey Giles (Jim); her children, Carole Cake (Leonard), Cathy Hawthorne (Bob), Robin Purcell (Steve); her 12 grandchildren, Rebecca Slough (Melvin), Chris Cooke (Amanda), Ryan Cooke (Ashley), Heather Brougham (Denz), Jeff Hawthorne (Suzanne), Joe Purcell (Francesca); her 17 great-grandchildren, Austin, Brandon, Cameron Slough, Ariel Lane (Travis), Avery, Brezlun and Teegan Cooke, London and Grayson Brougham, Jenna, Laina and Grant Hawthorne, Isabella, Georgiana, Vivienne and Baby girl (in April) Purcell; her seven brother and sisters-in-law, Calvin (Inez) Whitlow, Joyce (Bob) Spiers, Gloria Guice, Pat (Ryland) Pickeral. Services are private.
My mom Shelby worked with Margret in Sunday school at Oak Grove. She will be missed. But she's in God's arms now.
Diane bishop
April 5, 2021
Dear Rebecca, Melvin and boys,
We are deeply saddened to hear of your grandmother´s passing. Rebecca always spoke so fondly of her grandmother and the sweet memories that they made together. May God wrap you in his arms tight and keep you in perpetual peace. We are thinking of you all. Kyle and Shanone Sport