Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Warthan Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMS, Margaret Warthan, 92, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, John B. Williams; parents, Burleigh Warthan and Evelyn Little; sisters, Helen Hicks and Mabel Floyd; and brothers, Earl and Richard Warthan. She is survived by her son, John B. Williams Jr. (Beth); daughter, Valerie W. Denton (Ken); granddaughter, Kendall A. Trebour (Lakin); grandsons, Andrew Williams (Christine) and Corbin Prydwen; great-grandchildren, John Lakin, Denton and Rhett Trebour, Brennan and Cameryn Williams; brother-in-law, Ray "Pete" Williams; and sister-in-law, Betty Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Laura & Mark Novak
March 23, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your mother. We are thinking of you and your family.
Connie and Enie Southard
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results