WILLIAMS, Margaret Warthan, 92, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, John B. Williams; parents, Burleigh Warthan and Evelyn Little; sisters, Helen Hicks and Mabel Floyd; and brothers, Earl and Richard Warthan. She is survived by her son, John B. Williams Jr. (Beth); daughter, Valerie W. Denton (Ken); granddaughter, Kendall A. Trebour (Lakin); grandsons, Andrew Williams (Christine) and Corbin Prydwen; great-grandchildren, John Lakin, Denton and Rhett Trebour, Brennan and Cameryn Williams; brother-in-law, Ray "Pete" Williams; and sister-in-law, Betty Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2021.