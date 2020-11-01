Menu
Margaret Woodson Ritchie
RITCHIE, Mrs. Margaret Woodson, age 79, of Richmond, departed this life October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Cecil Woodson Sr.; her second husband, Eugene Ritchie; and her parents, George and Margaret Harrison. She is survived by one daughter, Lillian Harrison; one son, Cecil Woodson Jr.; one sister, Mary H. Wilson (Richard); two brothers, George and William Harrison; a host of nieces, nephews, among them a devoted, Kevin Brown; and cousins, two brothers-in-law; two stepchildren, Wanda Johnson (Russell) and Eric Ritchie; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
November 1, 2020