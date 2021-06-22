Menu
Margell M. Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
EDWARDS, Margell M., 88, of Sandston, the widow of Jimmy H. Edwards, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She is survived by her children, Margie Palmore (David) and Jimmy E. Edwards (Banetta). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ricky (Sarah), Kyle, Michael and Kristen; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Grandma loved her flowers and working in her garden, but more especially, she loved time spent with her children and grandchildren more than anything. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Burial will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
B. W. White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
B W White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry Margie about your mom .Please tell Jimmy also that I'm sorry.My condolences to you both and your family .You are in my prayers.
Lori Dillon
Friend
June 23, 2021
Bobby and Michaelen Kibler
June 22, 2021
We are so very sorry Margie, Jimmy and to all the family. I know you are going to miss your mom, and grandmother.
Jeff and Darlene Fulmer.
Friend
June 22, 2021
