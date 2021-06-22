EDWARDS, Margell M., 88, of Sandston, the widow of Jimmy H. Edwards, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She is survived by her children, Margie Palmore (David) and Jimmy E. Edwards (Banetta). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ricky (Sarah), Kyle, Michael and Kristen; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Grandma loved her flowers and working in her garden, but more especially, she loved time spent with her children and grandchildren more than anything. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Burial will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.