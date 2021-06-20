KELLY, Margie, 89, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021. Margie is survived by her children, Larry W. Kelly, Beverly K. Bailey and Paul V. Kelly; and former husband, Wilson B. Kelly. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.