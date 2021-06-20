Menu
Margie Kelly
KELLY, Margie, 89, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021. Margie is survived by her children, Larry W. Kelly, Beverly K. Bailey and Paul V. Kelly; and former husband, Wilson B. Kelly. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 20, 2021
