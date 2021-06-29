MCCAULEY, Margie Henshaw, 90, of Montpelier, Va., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest E. McCauley. Margie is survived by her daughter, Judi (Emmett) Tignor; grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer) Tignor, Kelley (William) Palmore and Adam (Stephanie) Tignor; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Harlee Tignor, Madison, Morgan and Mallory Palmore, Benjamin, Theodore and Eleanor Tignor; and beloved fur baby, Baylee. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 17420 Shiloh Church Rd., Montpelier, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hanover Fire and EMS - Station 8, 16861 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. Condolences and memories may be registered at nelsenashland.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.