MCGEE, Margie Grant, a gracious and exemplary Southern lady who loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and professional meeting planner, passed away September 17 at the BonSecours Hospice Center in Chesterfield County. She was 93. Margie and her "Lou" shared a rare love and were married for 72 years; happiness and contentment filled their home. In her early years, Margie overflowed with abundant energy and passionately focused on her husband, two boys and four big Boxers while keeping a meticulous home and yard. She was the middle daughter of three girls born in Chesterfield County to Fred and Louise Grant. Margie graduated from John Marshall High School and worked in the VDOT Commissioner's Office for several years before transferring to the Virginia Road Builders Association (VTCA). She took great pride in warmly welcoming and serving generations of association members for 62 years, retiring as their meeting planner, in 2009 at the age of 81. As a young couple married in 1949, Margie and Louis applied 1 Corinthians 13 with their love being patient, kind and without anger or envy. For seven decades they respected, supported and cared for each another. For 30 years, Margie earnestly taught 5 year olds in Sunday school sharing her faith at Branch's Baptist Church. She loved and adored the time spent with her grandsons, Patrick and Ryan, always interested in their education and activities. At home, in the community and at work Margie provided that special touch and flair that brought joy to all. Margie was not out to save the world but endeavored to make her small corner of it a warm and more beautiful place, something she certainly accomplished with poise and grace. The Homestead, Colonial Williamsburg, the oceanfront and "Margie's porch" were her special places of retreat, which she also enjoyed sharing with her family and friends. A good book was often found close by as she was an avid reader who enthusiastically shared her favorite titles with others. Margie is survived by her husband, Louis; sons, Sterry and David (Lucy); grandsons, Patrick (Tori) and Ryan; and great-grandsons, Rowan and Walker. She will be missed by all who loved her. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021. The McGee family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at The Haven at Brandermill Woods for their exceptional care of Margie over the last four years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brandermill Woods Resident Employee Appreciation Fund, 2100 Brandermill Parkway, Midlothian, Va. 23112.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.