TEMPLETON, Margot Inga Chalmer, our wonderful, loving and caring mother, passed away from us on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the age of 97. Margot was born June 28, 1924 near Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Her parents were John and Emma Chalmer, who had emigrated from Switzerland to farm a homestead near the small town of Nevis, north of Calgary. As a young girl, she rode to school on horseback four miles (many times through deep snows). An only child, the joys and trials of life on a homestead raising sheep helped her develop a spirit of independence and self-reliance as she watched her parents work hard to make the farm survive. After finishing high school, she completed a business degree. In 1943, she came to Washington, D.C. and aided the war effort by working for the British Missions in North America in the Canadian Department of Munitions and Supply. After the war, there was still much work left with the department so she remained in D.C., where she continued to make important life-long friendships. One day, she met Robert David Templeton while playing golf at Rock Creek Park Golf Course in Washington, D.C. She and Bob married in 1952 and were blessed to share the love of golf, each other, family and friends for 59 years. Bob was a PGA professional and together, they owned and operated Woodside Country Club golf course in Tappahannock for many years until their retirement. She enjoyed playing golf with her dear friends, Jean, Barbara, Lois, Betty, Cora Sue, Johanna and many others over the years. Margot was a member of Tappahannock United Methodist Church and she made an effort to take her children to church and teach them about God's love and forgiveness. She always had great empathy for others and a sincere caring. She always taught her children to consider the feelings of others. With great compassion, she cared for several elderly family members over the years, including her husband until his passing. Margot's family was blessed with her wonderful cooking, which included vegetable soups, salads and unforgettable lasagna. Her grandchildren all came to crave Grandma's broccoli and cheese soup! She is survived by her son, Larry Templeton (Debra); daughters, Sherry Meredith (Spence) and Donna Morgan (Robert). Her daughters brightened her life with their frequent phone calls, visits and special dinner invitations, not to mention taking her on trips. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bret Templeton (Molly), David Templeton, Spencer and Margot Meredith, Taylor, Kyle and Kacie Morgan; and her great-granddaughter, Eden Eileen Templeton, age 15 months. Special thanks to Cora Clark, who helped Mom maintain her independence by checking on her and helping her get around town. Also, thank you to all of her other friends and to Dr. Reginald Mason, Dr. Vidya Raghavan and Dr. Robert Rose for their wonderful care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock , Virginia. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Tappahannock-Essex Fire Department (www.tevfd.org/donate
) or to the American Cancer Society
(www.donate3.cancer.org
), or by mail.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.