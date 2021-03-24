BENDALL, Marguerite Bailey, "BarBar," 101, of Chesterfield County, Va., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Truly, an angel on Earth, she went to be with the Lord after a lifetime of giving, sharing and caring for others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. Bailey and Lucy Horner Bailey. A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, she was a 1937 graduate of Grange Hall School. She was the last of five Bailey siblings. Surviving are her son, Otis Waverly Winn Jr. (Joanne); daughters, Jane Winn Snellings (Harry - deceased) and Gerri Winn Abernathy (Mike - deceased); grandchildren, Carolyn Bare (Billy), Tina Pratt (Rick), Janice Witt (Kevin), Michael Winn (Lisa), Matt Winn (Tonia), Terri Matthews (Jason), Sonja Hodge (Linda) and Shannon Abernathy; 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and six nieces, Kathleen, Joy, Myrtle Ann, Linda, Gaynelle and Laverne. Marguerite cherished the time spent with her long-time friend, Owen Spears (deceased). A lifelong member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, her phone calls, greeting cards, visitations and "pillow" ministry will be missed. Marguerite retired as a Group Chief Operator from C & P Telephone Company after 31 years of service and was a C & P Pioneer. The family will be eternally grateful for the kind, loving care provided by her caregiver, Jean Allen. Jean's presence has been a real blessing. A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 18100 Genito Road, Moseley, Va. 23120. Funeral service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Contributions in Marguerite's name may be made to the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Memorial Association. Arrangements by Bliley's-Chippenham.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.