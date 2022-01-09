OWENS, Marguerite "Margie" Smith Brummitt, 92, of Richmond, passed away on December 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. Smith and Grace Glass Smith; her husband, Dr. Maurice E. Owens Jr.; the father of her children, Edward F. Brummitt; son, Robert F. Brummitt; and her grandson, Gregory Allen Knight Jr. She is survived by three children, Rosemary B. Knight, Gale B. Stonnell and Richard S. Brummitt; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Marguerite was proud of her service in the medical field, serving as the head of the medical records department at Stuart Circle Hospital for many years and then assisting her husband at his physician's office in Richmond. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Bliley's – Staples Mill. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be made at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.