BACAS, Maria, 42, of Church Road, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on June 14, 2021, after a long battle with kidney disease. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Sandy Bacas and Susan Shifflett Block; brothers, Jimmy Bacas and Sam Tolley; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren; and friends, especially Brandy Shakespear and Stephanie Shepherdson. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 5 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue with a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2021.