Maria Bacas
BACAS, Maria, 42, of Church Road, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on June 14, 2021, after a long battle with kidney disease. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Sandy Bacas and Susan Shifflett Block; brothers, Jimmy Bacas and Sam Tolley; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren; and friends, especially Brandy Shakespear and Stephanie Shepherdson. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 5 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue with a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org).
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
20
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
21
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
30 Malvern Avenue, VA
To the family of my late dear friend Maria May god continue to strengthen and keep you in this season of grief .In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shorty Doo-wop my heart was saddened to learn of your passing I will always remember the fun times we had bowling...miss you always..
Lorraine Harris
Friend
June 20, 2021
