MARTINEZ DE ROSALES, Maria Evelina, 87, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel A. Rosales. Maria is survived by her children, D. Carmen Martinez Rosales, Teresa J. Moreira, Joaquin A. Martinez Rosales, Jose M. Martinez Rosales, Maria L. Aguirre, Carlos A. Martinez Rosales, Hector A. Martinez Rosales, Rosa A. Martinez Rosales; 25 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends for an overnight visitation on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Maria's Catholic Mass will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd. Final rest will be in Dale Memorial Park following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; A Simple Wish Foundation; and Relay For Life
(American Cancer Society
). Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.