SHEEHAN, Maria Laura Arteaga Hill , 84, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Sheehan. She is survived by her four daughters, Maria Sheehan Stack (Greg), Margaret Sheehan, Catherine Sheehan Crider (Jerry) and Patricia Sheehan Erickson (Kevin); 11 grandchildren, Kelsey, Alexander, Laura, Anna, Matthew, Gabriel, Victoria, Sofia, Christopher, Lucas and Nathaniel. Her loving and giving spirit will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services will take place at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Friday, December 4, at 1 p.m. For condolences, see Woody Funeral Home's Huguenot website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond), where many of her grandchildren attended. A special thanks to At Home Care Hospice and her fabulous caretaker, Pamela Stewart.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.