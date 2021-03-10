WATERS, Maria Teresa Manos, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, Sunday evening, March 7, 2021. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on June 3, 1933 to Peter James Manos and Eleanor Gyllenfly. She graduated from E.C. Glass High School, earned a B.S. degree from Madison College, now James Madison University. Later, she earned a Master of Divinity from Harvard University. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Richard Waters; a grandson, Jason; and her later life great love, Laurie Levy. She is survived by her sons, West, Robert (Tami) and Micah Waters; a grandson, Joshua (Alexis); and two great-grandsons, Austen and Ansel; a foster son, James Kaylor (Helen); and a foster daughter, Sandra Daniel; and her sons, David and John; and stepgrand and great-grandchildren, Kelley and Davin Hautenan; and children, Karley, Ethan and Shaye, Kristin, Adam and Miles Sebastian and Chelsea Micks. She is also survived by her love-chosen family, John and Judi Levy, Allen Levy and Beth Kirby, Ray and Lisa Levy; and chosen grand and great-grandchildren, Shana and Sandler Passman and Rowan and Mila and Bodan Passman, Bram, Sarah and Margot Levy, Laura and Cara Levy and Rachel Levy.



The scattering of her ashes will be private at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.