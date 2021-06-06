ADAMS, Marian V., 85, passed away June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oscar W. Adams Jr; and her son, William T. Adams. She is survived by her daughter, Kim A. Clemons (David); and son, Edward P. Adams (Amy); three grandchildren, Tyler Adams, Jennifer Adams and Meredith Herrera; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda V. Nelson (Wendell); as well as nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank the CCU doctors and nurses at Memorial Regional Medical Center for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Henrico Humane Society. Graveside services will be private. For condolences seewww.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.