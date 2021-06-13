To Peggy, Jeff, and all of the family,



I have many fond memories of Mrs. Ball. She was a great librarian. All of my siblings and I only remember good things about her, that says a lot about the kind of person she was. May Our Father in Heaven comfort you during this time of loss and may it comfort you to know that her spirit lives eternally.

Elaine Bland and family

Elaine Bland Student June 14, 2021