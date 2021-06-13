Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marian South Ball
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA
BALL, Marian South, 94, of Mattaponi, Va., passed away June 7, 2021. She graduated from Mary Washington College and taught for 35 years in the public and private schools of King & Queen County and at West Point Elementary. Marian was an active member of Poroporone Baptist Church, having taught the Ladies' Bible Class for a number of years. Marian was a member of the King & Queen Historical Society and for a number of years, she was a docent at the Courthouse Tavern Museum. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the Riverside Convalescent Center in West Point and a member of the King & Queen Woman's Club. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, John Latane' Ball; her parents, a brother, three sisters; and an infant grandson, Jason Allan Ball. She is survived by a daughter, Peggy L. Ball of Powhatan; a son, Jeffrey A. Ball and his wife, Jo Ann of Chesterfield; two grandchildren, Sarah Ball and John W. Ball and his wife, Emily; a great-grandson, Elijah; a sister-in-law, Mildred Prince; a brother-in-law, Roland Pierce; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Poroporone Baptist Church, 30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, Va. 23156. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Poroporone Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Diane Gaber, P.O. Box 458, Mattaponi, Va. 23110. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Poroporone Baptist Church
30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, VA
Jun
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Poroporone Baptist Church
30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vincent Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mrs. Ball was one of my favorite teachers at Pleasant Hill. She was kind, gentle and a positive role model to many students. My sincere sympathy to you for your loss.
Carolyn Walton Whitley
School
June 15, 2021
To Peggy, Jeff, and all of the family,

I have many fond memories of Mrs. Ball. She was a great librarian. All of my siblings and I only remember good things about her, that says a lot about the kind of person she was. May Our Father in Heaven comfort you during this time of loss and may it comfort you to know that her spirit lives eternally.
Elaine Bland and family
Elaine Bland
Student
June 14, 2021
To Peggy, Jeff, and all of the family,

I have many fond memories of Mrs. Ball. She was a great librarian. All of my siblings and I only remember good things about her, that says a lot about the kind of person she was. May Our Father in Heaven comfort you during this time of loss and may it comfort you to know that her spirit lives eternally.
Elaine Bland and family
Elaine
Student
June 14, 2021
Peggy, Jeff, and the Ball family - my deepest sympathy to each of you and may the Lord hold you all close during this difficult. My whole family thought the world of your Mom and she will be deeply missed. God Bless.
Carolyn Brooks
School
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results