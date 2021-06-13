BALL, Marian South, 94, of Mattaponi, Va., passed away June 7, 2021. She graduated from Mary Washington College and taught for 35 years in the public and private schools of King & Queen County and at West Point Elementary. Marian was an active member of Poroporone Baptist Church, having taught the Ladies' Bible Class for a number of years. Marian was a member of the King & Queen Historical Society and for a number of years, she was a docent at the Courthouse Tavern Museum. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the Riverside Convalescent Center in West Point and a member of the King & Queen Woman's Club. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, John Latane' Ball; her parents, a brother, three sisters; and an infant grandson, Jason Allan Ball. She is survived by a daughter, Peggy L. Ball of Powhatan; a son, Jeffrey A. Ball and his wife, Jo Ann of Chesterfield; two grandchildren, Sarah Ball and John W. Ball and his wife, Emily; a great-grandson, Elijah; a sister-in-law, Mildred Prince; a brother-in-law, Roland Pierce; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Poroporone Baptist Church, 30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, Va. 23156. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Poroporone Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Diane Gaber, P.O. Box 458, Mattaponi, Va. 23110. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.