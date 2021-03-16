Menu
Marian Hewlett
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
HEWLETT, Mrs. Marian, age 83, of Richmond, departed this life March 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Mindora Frances Hewlett. She is survived by her husband, William Hewlett Sr.; three daughters, Gwen Wilson (Harold), Theresa Hewlett and Reneen Tyler (Nathan); one son, William Hewlett Jr.; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha Tyson (Charles); two stepsisters, Jamie Coles and Irene Conner; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Margaret Conner; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Hewlett can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery Friday, at 2 p.m. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
19
Memorial Gathering
1:45p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
VA
Mar
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
Our heartfelt condolences to Uncle William and family. We love you.
“Hat” Harmon
Harold “Hatio” Harmon
Family
March 17, 2021
Harold Mr. Hat Harmon
March 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 17, 2021
