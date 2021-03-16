HEWLETT, Mrs. Marian, age 83, of Richmond, departed this life March 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Mindora Frances Hewlett. She is survived by her husband, William Hewlett Sr.; three daughters, Gwen Wilson (Harold), Theresa Hewlett and Reneen Tyler (Nathan); one son, William Hewlett Jr.; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha Tyson (Charles); two stepsisters, Jamie Coles and Irene Conner; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Margaret Conner; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Hewlett can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery Friday, at 2 p.m. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 1:45 p.m. Friday.