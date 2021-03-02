Menu
Marian Scruggs Loehr
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
LOEHR, Marian Scruggs, date of death February 27, 2021, 90, of Richmond, Va. Survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Paul "Pinky" Loehr; and their children, Joe/Ann, Mary Jo/Rod, Julie/David all of Mechanicsville, Va. and Dan/Sherry of Fredericksburg, Va.; 13 beloved grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marian was a devoted wife to Pinky and her children. She had a passion for her family and was a master home engineer. She taught us all many life lessons about love, faith and perseverance. Her positive outlook encouraged us all to make the best of every situation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Benedictine Abbey of Mary Mother of the Church, 12829 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. What a memorable and gracious lady! You are in my prayers.
Dolores Orange
March 2, 2021
