TURNER, Marian Englert, 84, departed her loving family on March 31, 2022. Left here to celebrate Marian are her children, Donalda Chumney, Brenda Nunnally and Keith Turner, their children and grandchildren; a brother, Harold Englert; sister-in-law, Darline Englert (Gordon); devoted niece, Rebecca Sharp; and many lifelong friends. Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Rev. Donald Turner, in 2014; and her sister, Audrey Englert, in 2017. Marian was born in 1937 to parents, Joanna Grace Johnson and Edward Englert of Goochland, Virginia, and graduated as valedictorian of Goochland High School in 1954. She earned a scholarship to Longwood College and graduated from RPI, Virginia Commonwealth University. In childhood, Marian developed a deep interest in medicine during the brief yet fatal illness of her grandfather, Walter Tazewell Johnson. At that time, she wondered, "What more could have been done to help him?" This was truly the driving question of Marian's life: she always reflected about how something could have been done with greater care, skillfulness and effectiveness – and then went quietly forward, determined to rectify a wrong or improve a situation, however small. Marian completed nurse's training at Grace Hospital and went on to serve as an operating room nurse and operating room supervisor at the McGuire Veterans Administration Hospital, retiring after 35 years of service in 1995. Marian loved working at a teaching hospital and was proud to work in the service of those who sacrifice so much for our nation. Her greatest joys were found at the hospital and at her beloved home in Surreywood, where she delighted in gardening, cooking, keeping house and being a mom. In every part of her life, Marian gave her all. She will be remembered for her unwavering support of her husband's ministry at Walmsley Baptist Church and her own ministry to shut-ins who looked so forward to her visits. Friends will attest to Marian's strong faith, her integrity and her determined spirit, especially after the onset of multiple sclerosis which she finally accepted 25 years after her original diagnosis. In the last five years of her life, Marian grew increasingly frustrated with her body's weakness, a reaction to MS. It gives her family great joy to know that Marian is now in the presence of God, fully restored to wellness and strength. Marian's family will receive friends on her birthday, Friday, April 15, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Woody's Funeral Home, Midlothian Chapel. Services will be held at Woody's Midlothian Chapel on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. with entombment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens at noon.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.