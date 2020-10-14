BROOKS, Marian Womack, In Loving Memory of Marian Womack Brooks, July 24, 1927 – September 30, 2020. Marian Womack Brooks, 93, departed this life September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted loving husband of 62 years, Raymond L. Brooks; and daughter, Cathy B. Mason. She is survived by two sons, Ted L. Brooks (Carolyn), Kenneth W. Brooks (Janean); grandchildren, Scott Brooks, Megan Goodman, Heather Keeton (Mike), Ryan Price (Ashlyn); great-grandchildren, Hadleigh, Barrett, Price, Grace and Alden; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. After retiring from Verizon with over 20 years of service, Marian loved arts and crafts to include operating Mari-Ann's Gift Baskets for many years into her 80s. She loved the "River," especially spending time at her Lewisetta, Va. river home. Boating on the Chesapeake Bay was also another favorite pastime. She loved every minute of the fishing and boating life! She bought herself her own Jet Ski at 70 years old so she could play with her grandchildren at the river. She learned to snow ski at 65 years old. Needless to say, Marian's life was full of love and adventure! She is remembered for her ever-giving love of family and friends and dedication to the Christian life. Services to be held at Alturia Farm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., 6101 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin, Va. 23106. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.