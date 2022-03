BELL, Mrs. Marie Jones, 76, of Richmond, died Friday, May 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Emmett Jones; and her mother, Katie L. Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ronald Bell; son, Bryan Bell; brother, Emmett Jones; sister, Deborah Leonard; and brother, Rick Jones.



Marie retired in 1999 from Suntrust Bank after 30 years of service.



Memorial services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.