CASTLE, Marie Elaine, 76, was born June 7, 1945 in Richmond, Va. After a brief fight with cancer, she passed away at age 76 on September 24, 2021. Marie was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn A. Francis; father, Julian O. Francis Sr.; daughter, Shannon Marie Darr. Marie is survived by her son, Adam Thomas Darr; sister, Judith E. Francis and her longtime partner, Mary; brother, J. Stephen Francis and his wife, Judith L.; brother, Julian O. Francis Jr. and his wife, Lynn; close friend, Dennis Castle. Marie worked for the Virginia Taxation Department for 31 years, retiring in 2008. In retirement, she worked part-time at CritterTown BathHouse, becoming a customer favorite. Marie was a kind, gentle, strong soul, with a deep caring of family, pets and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.