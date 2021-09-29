DICKSON, Marie Louise, of Waverly, Va., died Sunday, September 26, 2021. Born in Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Russell A. Perkinson and Marie Love Bowman Perkinson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, George Lee Dickson. She is survived by her sister, Julia Lee Crews; nephews, Russell Crews (Nan), Carter Crews (Kim); great-nieces, Mae, Leah; great-nephew, Hunter; and numerous extended family and friends. Marie Louise was a 1947 class graduate from Petersburg High School, completed RPI Business course and worked in the Adjutant General's Office until 1958. She married George Lee Dickson on November 29, 1958 at St. Paul's Church in Petersburg, Va., where they then moved to Farmville, Va., Statesboro, Ga. and then to Greenwood, S.C., until finally settling in Waverly in 1963. She retired from International Paper in 1991 and was an active member and treasurer of Christ Episcopal Church. Formerly, she had affiliations with Preservation Virginia (APVA), Waverly Women's Club, Friends of Library and the Waverly Library. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 928, Waverly, Va. 23890. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.