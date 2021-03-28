HOMBS, Marie Powell, died at home on March 12, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. Born Marie Cecelia Powell in Wood River, Illinois, on September 26, 1923, she was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 68 years, Roger Hombs. Marie was the much-loved only child of Herb and Nellie Powell. Marie grew up surrounded by a large circle of aunts, uncles and cousins with whom she remained close throughout her life. From her mother, she learned the kitchen and sewing skills with which she made any house into a welcoming home that radiated her exemplary and generous hospitality.



As an early and avid reader, Marie glimpsed the world beyond her small town. She was inspired to see the world in travels she was already planning, which eventually took her to well over 100 countries in the company of family and friends. Throughout her life, she could recall in detail the people she met and places she visited. Marie loved the time spent at the family cabin on the banks of the Illinois River. There, she joined her father, uncles and cousins fishing and hunting in the woods; she swam and rowed a boat on the river and she had fun crossing the frozen river on foot in winter.



After graduating from Wood River High School, Marie did war work before entering St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis to become a Registered Nurse. Marie rotated through all the specialties that exposed her to a range of nursing, but her true interest was in the St. Luke's operating room, assisting with a variety of procedures led by surgeons skilled in diverse clinical areas.



At a nurses' dance in the Spring of 1944, Marie met Roger Hombs, a Washington University dental student in the ROTC wartime program. Marie and Roger were engaged that September on her birthday and married in June 1945 when they both graduated. In 1947, Marie joined Roger at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, the first of many places Marie and Roger would call home. They returned to the U.S. via St. Louis, where daughter, Peggy was born in 1949.



With a move to Wichita Falls, Texas, the family welcomed a second daughter, Mary Ellen in 1951. Kansas, Tennessee, Ohio and Panama followed. Already, they were forming lifelong friendships with other Air Force families who would permanently be part of their lives. Wherever they lived, Marie explored local arts, culture and cuisine, ensuring that her family was familiar with the community around them. Marie was an active and enthusiastic hostess and partner in the social duties that accompanied Roger's rank. Wherever "home" was, Marie and Roger ensured that church and school were at the center of family life, and that the interests of their increasingly well-traveled daughters were encouraged. Marie was a Girl Scout leader, an active church volunteer and involved in officers' wives charitable endeavors.



In late 1966, Roger moved to the Office of the Air Force Surgeon General in Washington, D.C., and later, was named Assistant Surgeon General for Dental Services, attaining the rank of Major General in 1972. With 33 years of active service – from Army Private to Major General - Roger retired in 1975. Retirement brought the opportunity to make commitments in the church they joined in 1971 - St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Va.



Marie is survived by her daughters, Peggy L. Hombs (Steven C. Van Voorhees) of Richmond, Va., and Mary Ellen Hombs of Boston; and by her cousins, Ronald Powell (Linda), Joan Robledo and Linda Garrett (Jimmie). She was a valued older friend to Coert Van Voorhees (Dianne) and Gerrit Van Voorhees (Amanda) and a fan of the promising next generation of Van Voorhees: Brittany, Madison (Justin) and CJ. She is survived by nephew, Tom (Karen) Hombs; and niece, Heidi Hombs Cortelyou. The family thanks Marie's caregiver, Isha Kanu, who brought comfort and cheer to Marie for the last several years. Gifts to honor Marie's memory may be made in her name to the Gifts and Memorial Fund at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Alexandria. Services at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.